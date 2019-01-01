Munetsi: "Big team" Orlando Pirates must win a trophy next season

The former FC Cape Town midfielder is keen to help the Soweto giants win the MTN8 for the first time since 2011

' versatile player Marshall Munetsi wants to win the MTN8 title.

The Zimbabwe international is coming off his second full season at the Buccaneers with the team having been pipped to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title by on the final day.

Munetsi, who was used in defence and midfield by Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, is keen to help the team end their five-year trophy drought.

“We have the MTN8 on offer. That will be our first target. We have to get silverware for the club. It’s been a lot of years without a trophy and we have to end that," Munetsi told IOL.

Pirates are scheduled to face in the quarter-finals of the 2019 MTN8 Cup in August.

"As much as we are building for the future but we want to achieve success now. Pirates is a big team,” he continued.

The Buccaneers reached the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they were stunned by FC with Munetsi being sent off during the encounter.

“It was a huge setback for us to lose the league and the Telkom Knockout. We are hopeful that next season we will bounce back strong,” he added.

“Pirates is a big club. They have a lot of good players. It is a huge team with a massive fan base. It was great for me to play 50% of the games," the lanky player continued.

The 22-year-old player made 16 appearances in the PSL and he also featured in three Telkom Knockout matches.

"I’ve learned a lot since joining Pirates. Obviously, it took me some time to adjust,” Munetsi, who had previously spent a season on loan at Baroka FC added.

Munetsi has also been linked with a possible move to the USA and , but he insisted that he is unaware of any interest in his services from foreign clubs.

“I don’t know about any offers. For now, it is all about the national team. My focus is with Zimbabwe,” Munetsi concluded.

Munetsi is part of the Zimbabwe squad which is set to participate in the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Zimbabwe have been drawn into Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and DR Congo as they look to reach the knockout stages.