A Spanish report has praised the emerging Zamalek player who shone against Barcelona in the Handball Club World Cup, held in Cairo.

Barcelona booked their place in the Club World Cup final with an important 39-29 win over Zamalek in Egypt. They will play for the title next Thursday against either Füchse Berlin or One Veszprém, who meet today to decide the second group's qualification ticket.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said the match against Zamalek revealed far more than a result. It uncovered a star in the making. Right back Youssef Ahmed, just 17, took on the current European Champions League holders with a boldness and precision you would expect from a seasoned player. He top-scored for his side with eight goals from 10 shots and made some fascinating decisions for someone his age.









Standing 1.87 metres tall, Ahmed was without dispute Zamalek's most dangerous player. His physique, movements, conduct and decisiveness strongly recall Marcus Fis, the 19-year-old Spanish talent Barcelona signed to replace Dika Mem, who joins Füchse Berlin in 2027, differences aside.

Ahmed brought more than agility and speed. He also turned in a distinguished defensive display, a hugely valuable trait in an attacking player.