Mumin breaks FC Nordsjaelland duck against Sonderjyske

The 21-year-old Ghanaian ended his wait for a goal for the Wild Tigers in Sunday’s defeat of Glen Riddersholm’s side

Abdul Mumin opened his Nordsjaelland account with a second-half goal in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Sonderjyske.

In an afternoon where the hosts had struggled to convert chances against their visitors, the Ghanaian delivered a palpable sense of relief around Farum’s Right to Dream Park.

Glen Riddersholm’s men took a ninth-minute lead through Anders Jacobsen after an assist from strike partner Jeppe Simonsen.

They held firm to the lead going into the half-time break, however, a second-half comeback for the hosts handed them the much-desired win.

First, Mikkel Damsgaard levelled matters for the Wild Tigers in the 65th minute before Mumin got the winner with nine minutes left to play.

With that, the 21-year-old centre-back ended his 26-month wait for a Nordsjaelland goal.

Mumin was promoted to the first team of the Danish top-flight side for the 2017-18 season before his loan move to HB Koge.

Following Andreas Skovgaard’s move from Farum, the Ghanaian was restored to Nordsjaelland’s squad.

Thanks to this win, Flemming Pedersen’s team climbed to fifth in the Danish elite division log with 34 points from 22 matches.

They are guests of relegation-threatened Esbjerb in their next league outing on February 29.