Mumbai City win the 2020-21 ISL League Winners' Shield

The Islanders have also earned a direct entry into the AFC Champions League...

Mumbai City defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 on Sunday to finish at the summit of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) and in doing so have clinched ISL League Winners' Shield.

The Mumbai and Kolkata-based teams were at 25 and 21 points respectively at the end of the first phase of the season's league phase. Both teams have ended the league stage with 40 points from 20 matches.

Sergio Lobera's men had maintained a four-point lead over their counterparts for the next few rounds until they began dropping points at the business end of the competition while Antonio Habas' men gathered five wins on the trot.

However, Bagan's 2-2 draw against a 10-man Hyderabad in the Mariners' penultimate game of the season opened the doors for the Mumbaikars' to finish on top and the City Football Group-owned club (CFG) obliged with a 6-1 win over Odisha to set up a grand finish in the final fixture of the league stage.

Mumbai City had earlier sealed their playoff berth with a 3-3 draw against FC Goa, with four league games to go, prior to which Lobera's side broke Bengaluru's record of the longest unbeaten run (11 games in ISL season 5) as the Islanders remained unbeaten for 12 games (W9, D3).

On the other hand, a 10-man Hyderabad FC side held East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in Matchday 19 and confirmed a top-four spot for ATK Mohun Bagan who produced a five-game winning spree until the 2-2 draw against, incidentally, a 10-man Hyderabad again.

By virtue of Mumbai City finishing first and Goa sealing the fourth playoff spot with a fourth-place finish in the league, the Islanders will face the Gaurs and the Mariners will take on NorthEast United in the semi-final.