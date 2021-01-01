'Proud of the attitude' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera pleased with 'amazing' win against Kerala Blasters

Sergio Lobera hailed the contributions of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh...

Mumbai City came from behind to beat Kerala Blasters in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

The Islanders returned to winning ways in style after a shock defeat to NorthEast United in their last game and head coach Sergio Lobera was pleased with his players' effort.

"I am very happy because it is not easy. To win today was amazing. I am very proud of the attitude and character of my team. We had a lot of chances at the beginning and then conceded. Then the second half for me is amazing, it is three very important points," Lobera said after the game.

When the league leaders were on the backfoot, they defended their lead valiantly when Blasters attempted to salvage a point late in the game.

"We are working well in defence. Today players they showed it. Sometimes it is not possible to dominate the game for ninety minutes. I am happy with the performance of the defence.

"We did a lot of things in the first half. At half-time, I told my players to be careful at times but I am very happy with the performance of the first half and we need to improve in defence, set pieces. The most important thing is to give them confidence."

Lobera, who usually refuses to single out players for praise, hailed the contributions of his goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

"Amrinder is the best goalkeeper in India. He has gotten us points. I don't like to speak about individuals, but in this case, it is not only about today's performance but throughout the season."

