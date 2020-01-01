Mumbai City FC likely to sign East Bengal defender Mehtab Singh

East Bengal's Mehtab Singh and Real Kashmir's Phurba Lachenpa are all set to don the Mumbai City jersey in the next season..

central defender Mehtab Singh is all set to join (ISL) side FC in the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

The Red and Golds youth product, who was promoted to the senior side in the 2017-18 season by then head coach Khalid Jamil, is set to leave after spending three seasons at the club.

Goal had earlier reported that Mumbai’s central defender Pratik Chaudhari is likely to jump ship and join in the upcoming season. With Chaudhari leaving, the Islanders are set to replace him with young Mehtab Singh.

The 21-year-old defender was sent on loan to last season during the winter transfer window and he had appeared in five games for the Kerala-based club.

He returned to the Kolkata club this season and has been fairly regular in the club’s starting lineup in the I-League. The youngster has so far made 11 appearances in the ongoing I-League.

Other than Mehtab Singh, the City Football Group-owned side is also set to rope in 's first-choice goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. The 22-year-old custodian had previously played for .

Credit must be given to the Mumbai City management who have done a good job by signing two promising youngsters from the I-League clubs. They had earlier signed 19-year-old right-back Mohammad Rakip from and had extended the contracts of important first team players like Raynier Fernandes and Bipin Singh.