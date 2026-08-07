Gyan de Regt is on the verge of leaving Excelsior for Holstein Kiel, Voetbal International reports. The 22-year-old winger almost certainly played his last match for the Rotterdam club on Friday evening against SC Cambuur in a 0-4 win, with Excelsior set to receive around €2 million.

Excelsior and Holstein Kiel have reached a full agreement over De Regt's transfer. The attacker still has to agree personal terms with the 2. Bundesliga club and then come through his medical.

Holstein Kiel had been tracking De Regt for some time and have now turned that interest into a concrete move. The side who finished 12th in the 2. Bundesliga last season pushed on and found Excelsior willing to cooperate with a transfer.

For Excelsior, De Regt's departure brings a significant financial windfall. The wide player joined on a free transfer from Vitesse a year ago and, after an excellent year, is now reportedly set to bring in €2 million for the Kralingers.

At that fee, De Regt ranks among the most expensive outgoing transfers in Excelsior's history. His current contract in Rotterdam runs until mid-2027.

After arriving from Vitesse, De Regt enjoyed a strong first season at Excelsior. His development also caught the eye in Germany, prompting Holstein Kiel to make a serious move for him.

On Friday evening, De Regt was still in the starting XI for the away match against SC Cambuur. Excelsior won convincingly, 0-4, and the attacker went off in the 85th minute.

If the personal negotiations and medical go smoothly, De Regt will continue his career in Germany.