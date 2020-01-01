Mulenga, Shonga first to arrive as Zambia prepare to tackle Botswana

The former African champions will face the Zebras twice in November as they look for a first group win

Zambia received a major boost after Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga arrived to join the team preparing for the African Cup Nations qualifiers against Botswana.

Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic named his squad that will be tasked to fight for a first win against the Zebras in Group H at home before travelling to Francistown for the second qualifier.

Mulenga and Shonga are the first foreign-based players to arrive ahead of the double-header against the southern neighbours.

More teams

Mulenga, who is turning out for the South African Premier Soccer League side FC, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC’s Shonga, are among the 10 strikers summoned by the Serbian coach.

Micho named 26 players for the Botswana clash and 16 of them are from the local sides while another 10 are foreign-based.

Micho overlooked Azam FC’s Obrey Chirwa and Clatous Chama of Simba SC after the duo failed to turn up for a string of friendly matches that were organised during the last Fifa break.

Chipolopolo will not have their dependable forward Patson Daka, who got injured while turning out for Red Bull Salzburg in a Uefa match against .

“We have got a sense of a Zambian with a patriotic heart and soul and desires that the team plays well without Daka as his soul and medicine is focussed on the road to recovery,” the former SC Villa and Orlando Pirates coach said as he explained the absence of Daka in a previous interview.

“Zambians have no reasons to expect me to cry about that unfortunate situation that happened to Daka, we should all give total support to Patson to recover as soon as possible and we should rather refocus on other available players that will wear the Zambian scoring boots in the double-header against Botswana.”

The coach also warned his side from underrating their Afcon qualifier opponents on November 12 and 16.

“The Botswana game will not be a walk in the park. They are a very good side that has not conceded more than one goal in five matches under Adel Amrouche,” he added.

Goalkeepers: Lameck Siame, Allan Chibwe, Sebastian Mwange, Jackson Kakunta

Defenders: Benson Sakala, Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi, Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda, Dominic Chanda

Article continues below

Midfielders: Enock Mwepu, Kings Kangwa, Kelvin Kapumbu, Leonard Mulenga, Chaniza Zulu

Strikers: Kelvin Mubanga, Evans Kangwa, Collins Sikombe, Lubambo Musonda, Emmanuel Chabula, Gamphani Lungu, Amity Shamende, Bruce Musakanya, Fashion Sakala, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga.