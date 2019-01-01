Muhsin Ertugral's Maritzburg United sign Cape Town City striker Judas Moseamedi on loan

The Team of Choice are pulling all the stops to save their PSL status and have announced the 24-year-old’s capture

In their quest to escape the relegation axe, Maritzburg United have signed striker Judas Moseamedi on loan from Cape Town City via Free State Stars.

The Team of Choice announced the news just before their home defeat to Stars on Wednesday night in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

“Yes, it is true that he is now with us. He will start training tomorrow (Thursday). He is a good striker. They know each other. We are hopeful that he will give us goals upfront. One of our major problems has been scoring goals,” Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia told IOL.

The Tzaneen-born attacker was shipped out on a loan deal to Stars in August last year but has since reunited with Maritzburg coach Muhsin Ertugral whom he worked with at Mpumalanga Black Aces a few seasons ago.

With the Team of Choice fighting very hard to move up on the log table, Kadodia confirmed that they are still looking for another striker and a winger.

“I’m still looking for one more striker and a winger. We’ve been playing defensive football, and that’s why we have struggled for goals,” Kadodia concluded.

Kadodia’s sentiments come after Maritzburg striker Yannick Zakri’s disappearance as he is yet to return for the second round of the league and it is reported that he will face a disciplinary committee hearing when he comes back.