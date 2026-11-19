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Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk, the Tottenham player on loan from Chelsea, has blamed his national team's management for his failed doping test and his suspension from football, insisting that the banned substance found in his sample entered his body while he was with Ukraine.

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The 25-year-old had been suspended from November 2024 until July 2026 after his sample showed traces of the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to have entered his body while he was on duty with Ukraine.

The English Football Association initially threatened Mudryk with a ban of up to four years. He took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and got the sanction reduced.

He returned to football after admitting a breach of anti-doping regulations , accepting a suspension equal to the time he had already spent out of the game.

After turning out for Chelsea on their pre-season tour of Asia, Mudryk joined Tottenham on deadline day, reuniting with his former Shakhtar Donetsk coach, Roberto De Zerbi .

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Asked on the YouTube channel "Guest of Gordon" who he held responsible for his absence from football, Mudryk didn't hesitate. He told the channel, as reported by the "BBC" website: "The atmosphere and conditions within the Ukraine national team. It should never have happened. Perhaps I have not spoken about it publicly before, but I am saying it now."

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He went further: "I had never heard of a substance like meldonium before. It is a substance that can only be obtained in Eastern Europe, and it could only have entered my body in Ukraine, because there is no such substance in England."

Mudryk said his only reason for being in Ukraine during that period was to join the national team's training camp. In his view, that makes it all the more likely the substance entered his body while he was with the squad.

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Pressed on whether he blamed the Ukraine national team, he replied: "Yes, that's right."

Nor did his accusations stop there. He said Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, hadn't given him enough support during the crisis. He also blamed the association for leaking information that emerged during the investigations, and claimed its handling of the case had delayed his return to the pitch.

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Cut off from the services Chelsea had provided him, Mudryk revealed he spent millions of pounds on lawyers' fees, training, pitch hire and private physiotherapy sessions during his suspension.

He recalled the moment he learned the test result: "It was like a bolt from the blue. I could not believe the positive test result was real."

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The fall, he said, never seemed to end: "It was like falling from a skyscraper. In a dream, you eventually hit the ground, but in reality I just kept falling without stopping. It affected me mentally very badly."

Mudryk admitted he cried and turned to alcohol when his suspension was first announced. Even so, he insists he never lost faith in his ability to return to football at the highest level.

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Most starkly, he revealed he had suicidal thoughts during that period before quickly realising they offered no way out of the crisis: "I thought about suicide, but I quickly realised that this was not the way out."