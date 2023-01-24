Catch me if you can! Mudryk tops Nunez & Haaland to become Premier League’s fastest player

Chelsea’s new £89m ($110m) signing Mykhailo Mudryk has, after just 35 minutes of game time, already clocked in as the Premier League’s fastest player.

Ukrainian winger debuted against Liverpool

Boasts quick feet and blistering pace

Opposition full-backs put on notice

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international has moved to Stamford Bridge on an eight-and-a-half-year contract after seeing the Blues beat London rivals Arsenal to his signature. His debut in English football came in a heavyweight clash with Liverpool at Anfield, with Graham Potter introducing him off the bench 10 minutes into the second half. Mudryk gave Chelsea fans an early glimpse of the quick feet that could make him so dangerous on the flanks, while blistering pace that has seen the 22-year-old top the likes of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland in the speed stakes was also on full display.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were fully aware of the qualities that Mudryk would add to their ranks when putting a big-money deal in place, with Premier League full-backs now introduced to the serious threat that they will face when coming up against the jet-heeled winger.

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk, whose last competitive outing prior to his Chelsea debut had been for Shakhtar Donetsk back in November, now has plenty of time to work on his fitness as the Blues will not be back in action until taking in a derby date with neighbours Fulham on February 3.