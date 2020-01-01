Mudau: Mamelodi Sundowns sign Black Leopards right-back and confirm Mobbie return

Masandawana have reinforced their defence by adding two full-backs to their squad as they prepare for a grueling 2020/21 season

have confirmed the signing of Black defender Khuliso Mudau.

The hard-working full-back was one of Lidoda Duvha's most consistent players in the recent 2019/20 season.

Mudau made 29 appearances for the Limpopo-based side across all competitions including three in the Premier Soccer League ( ) promotional/relegation playoffs.

More teams

Masandawana have now made Mudau their 13th signing in the current transfer window as they prepare for the new 2020/21 campaign.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to announce the signing of Khuliso Mudau on a five-year deal. He joins the Brazilians from Black Leopards, where he has spent three seasons," a club statement read.

"The 25-year-old played twenty-nine games in the previous season in all competitions. Mudau has more than fifty professional appearances and has turned out for JDR Stars and Magesi FC in the lower ranks."

The reigning PSL champions have now signed Mudau, Kermit Erasmus ( ), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United), Jody February (Cape Umoya United), Grant Magerman ( Cape Town), George Maluleka ( ), Ricardo Goss, Gift Motupa and Haashim Domingo (all ), Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings), Lesedi Kapinga (Black Leopards), Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala (both ).

Mudau will compete with the likes of Thapelo Morena, Anele Ngcongca and Nyiko Mobbie in the right-back position at the Tshwane giants.

Sundowns also confirmed Mobbie's return to the club following a successful loan spell at Stellenbosch FC where he enjoyed regular game time.

"Mamelodi Sundowns also sees the return of Nyiko Mobbie, who joined Masandawana in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Stellenbosch. Mobbie signed for the Brazilians from after Ea Lla Koto was relegated in the 2018/19 season," another statement read.

"The talented right-back played twenty-nine games for the Cape Winelands side and managed to grab himself a goal against Highlands Park.

"Welcome to Masandawana Khuliso and happy returns to Mobbie."

Article continues below

The speedy full-back was a key player for Stellies as they impressed in their debut season in the top-flight with Mobbie making 27 appearances in the competition.

The Western Cape-based side finished 10th on the league standings - three points behind eighth-placed Bloemfontein .

Mobbie also played two games in the Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.