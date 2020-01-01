'New signings revived the team' - Muchichwa lauds Kaizer Chiefs' transfer dealings

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the 44-year-old praised the management's recruitment policy for Amakhosi's turnaround this season

Former Zimbabwe winger Robson Muchichwa strongly believes started doing well when Ernst Middendorp returned in December 2018 despite the team finishing outside the top eight in the German mentor's first six months.

Amakhosi came back guns blazing this season following their dismal 2018/19 season, and Muchichwa feels Middendorp came up with new ideas which helped the team improve from the previous campaign.

Middendorp found Chiefs seventh on the log but their inconsistency to win matches on a regular basis saw them slip to ninth at the end of that season.

"I think the change began when the coach came in. I mean, the coach came in and tried to change a few things and it worked for him and for the team," Muchichwa told Goal.

A few of Chiefs players who were there last season, including Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Akpeyi and George Maluleka also lifted their game this term, and thereby contributed immensely to where the club is right now.

However, Muchichwa insists it's not only because of the abovementioned players that Chiefs are top of the log, saying those who arrived during the off-season also played a huge role.

The former man is of the view that Amakhosi knew exactly what they were looking for in the transfer market, adding that the arrival of the likes of Samir Nurkovic among others, revived the team.

In addition, Muchichwa said the older players also responded well to what the coach wanted from them.

"I think both parties [have done well]; those who were there last season and those who came in made a difference, but I think those who came in at the start of the season revived the team," he added.

"They brought a new dimension to how Chiefs used to play and they came in with something Chiefs were looking for... goals and stability.

"But those who were there responded as well. So, it became a combination of old and new players doing well for the team.

"I'd say everyone came with new ideas - those from last season somehow managed to understand what the coach wanted from them and they started lifting their socks.

"That's why Chiefs are where they are today."