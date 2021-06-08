Mubiru: Uganda coach expresses his happiness with players ahead of South Africa

The friendly is expected to fine-tune the East Africans ahead of their World Cup qualifiers where they are pooled alongside Mali, Rwanda, and Kenya

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru is impressed with the level of positivity exuded by his players ahead of the friendly match against South Africa.

The East Africans will be away to Bafana Bafana in a friendly match scheduled for Thursday at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. The Police FC boss is confident the players involved will give their best to ensure the team gets a positive outcome against their hosts.

"[On Monday], I selected 23 players ahead of the friendly and the members in the camp are positive," Mubiro told Football256.

"I am so happy with the effort and commitment that everyone in the camp has shown. Everyone was positive and eager to represent their country, but their chance will come.

"What we are trying to assess now is how each one will represent themselves on the pitch. But I’m confident, and we are looking forward to a good result."

The tactician included five U20 players in his final squad. The Hippos included are Abdul Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, and Derrick Kakooza.

The five players have been elevated to the senior team following their superb performances for the U20 national team where they reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Mauritania earlier this year.

Uganda and South Africa played out a one-all draw in the 2019 Cosafa Cup plate semi-final in Durban – Luther Singh canceled out Dan Sserunkuma's strike – before Bafana Bafana won 4-2 in the shootout.

South Africa also won the two legs in 2004 against Uganda in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago.

Defenders: Paul Willa, Kizza Mustafa, Kayondo Abdu Azizi, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Muhamud.

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Isma Mugulusi Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda.

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Steven Desse Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza.