Mtolo: Richards Bay's 2021-22 NFD title-winning captain passes away

Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo has sadly passed away according to the Premier Soccer League club.

The former Uthongathi FC star collapsed during a training session

Mtolo achieved legendary status at Richards Bay

He played against Chiefs on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED?: The hard-working midfielder died after passing away during a Natal Rich Boys' training session in Richards Bay.

Mtolo had played the entire match as Richards Bay were narrowly defeated by Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL encounter over the weekend.

The Natal Rich Boys issued the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This has come as a massive blow for Richards Bay as Mtolo was one of their most important players having also achieved legendary status at the club.

The 29-year-old led the Natal Rich Boys to the 2021-22 National First Division title which earned the club its first-ever promotion to the PSL and he made over 100 appearances for the team.

Mtolo, who joined Richards Bay from Uthongathi FC in 2020, played nine matches across all competitions in the current season.

He becomes the second PSL player to die in 2023 after former Stellenbosch FC star Oshwin Andries who was murdered last month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR RICHARDS BAY?: The KwaZulu-Natal side is scheduled to take on TS Galaxy on March 19 as they look to snap their six-match winless run in the PSL.

Richards Bay will not be in action this week as they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Last 32 on February 7.