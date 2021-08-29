MTN8: What is Mamelodi Sundowns’ Safranko good at? Khanye questions striker's ability

The Slovak saved the day for the Brazilians but the ex-Amakhosi star is still not convinced by the player

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has questioned Pavol Safranko’s ability in the Mamelodi Sundowns attack.

While applauding the 26-year-old for his late strike which handed Masandawana an equaliser in the 1-1 MTN8 quarter-finals, first-leg draw against Golden Arrows, Khanye was still left not satisfied with the Slovak's contribution.

Safranko came off the bench, replacing Lyle Lakay, and played the last 18 minutes which he laced with a crucial goal five minutes from full-time.

“Safranko scored but I want to know what he's good at, I don't understand. Yes, he scored and I give him credit,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“He is often found in the right place [in terms of positioning] his teammates must find him. They're doing each and everything right, Shalulile was not himself today and it happens in football.

"But Safranko, when they put you in it is a chance you won't get in other games. We need to know what he's good at.”

It was Safranko’s first goal in Sundowns colours after arriving at Chloorkop in June and he was making his fourth appearance for Sundowns in all competitions.

In a rare compliment to Sundowns coaches, Khanye feels they got it right in their team selection despite the team not securing victory.

“I expected these teams to play some similar type of football but Sundowns, with their experience, quality and being champions, I was expecting them to have an upper hand,” added Khanye.

“Sundowns were playing a 3-4-3 system as usual while attacking using wingbacks Lyle Lakay and Thapelo Morena. Compliment to the Sundowns coaches, the team they fielded should play week in, week out. Lebusa and Nascimento were the only missing players.

“Rivaldo [was delivering] lazy passes as usual. Every time Rivaldo was in possession, he would look for Jali who is sort of a box-to-box player. So Mkhulise would get the ball and you could see that he was rusty and he only started playing after 30 minutes and he was taking time to get into the box.

“The second half was much better for Sundowns and the wind was favouring them. Sundowns deserved to score or even win the game. Even in the second half, you could see there was some sense of urgency

“You could see that Sirino is rusty because of not playing regularly but he has quality. Arrows were defending nearer to each other. Their midfield was too deep with the defence. So I give Sundowns some credit for scoring that goal.”

Masandawana were missing key players like Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa, Lebohang Maboe, Gift Motupa, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau due to injuries.