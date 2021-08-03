MTN8: What is it, previous winners, how can I watch?

Goal takes you through everything you need to know about this knockout competition reserved for a certain number of teams

The 2021/22 South African football season is about to officially start with the MTN8 setting it off as fans anticipate what the new term will offer them.

All four quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on August 14, 2021 headlined by the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns fixture.

What is the MTN8?

The MTN8 is a knockout competition featuring eight teams that finished in the top half of the Premier Soccer League table the previous season.

It marks the start of the South African football calendar before league games commence.

This cup competition has been around since 1972 under different sponsorship titles but since 2008, mobile telecommunications company MTN has been the sponsor.

Previously, it was referred to as the BP Top 8 and then SAA Supa 8.

An R8 million prize money will be pocketed by the winner.

Who are the previous MTN 8 winners?

Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in this competition with 15 titles but have not won it since 2014 after clinching their first crown in 1974.

Amakhosi are followed by their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates who are the second most successful team with 10 titles.

Pirates are the defending champions, interestingly, having also been the tournament’s inaugural champions in 1972.

Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Swallows FC and Bidvest Wits share three titles each.

Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City are some other current PSL teams to have previously been crowned MTN8 champions, each winning it once.

How can I watch the games?

TV channels to broadcast MTN8 matches have not yet been officially confirmed.

But some SuperSport TV channels and SABC are likely to air the games.

Who makes up this season's tournament?

Eight teams that finished in the PSL top-eight last season will tussle it out for honours.

Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, Swallows FC, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs will participate in this season’s competition.

Here are the quarter-finals fixtures:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC (Orlando Stadium)

AmaZulu vs Cape Town City (King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium)

Golden Arrows vs SuperSport United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium)

Kick-off time for all games is currently set at 13.00 South African time.