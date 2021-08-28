Vilakazi: Something is not right at Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of MTN8 semi-finals

Masandawana have not been a convincing side so far this season according to their former player

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Benedict Vilakazi feels the club has started the season slowly and if they continue like that, “the door is open” for Golden Arrows to reach the MTN8 final.

Arrows host the Brazilians in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, before the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium exactly a month later.

To reach this stage of the competition, it took a penalty shootout for the Tshwane giants to sneak past Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals after surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 after extra time.

Masandawana then needed a Themba Zwane penalty to edge AmaZulu 1-0 in their Premier Soccer League opener before the midweek 0-0 draw away at Chippa United.

Vilakazi has credited that run of form to the likes of Kermit Erasmus, Gaston Sirino, Andile Jali, Sphelele Mkhulise and Sibusiso Vilakazi seeing limited playing opportunities.

Some new Sundowns players like Pavol Safranko, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana have so far been given a run this season and Vilakazi feels it’s too early to throw them into the fray and that could cost Masandawana against Arrows.

“I see Sundowns are still trying to introduce new players into the system but it’s difficult. You cannot just change things just like that,” said Vilakazi on iDiski TV.

“Maybe those new boys are doing right at training but now when it comes to the game they are not that level where they are really impressive to the supporters and us analysing the game. You cannot just make that change [bringing in new players].

“You have the likes of Andile Jali, Mkhulise, Gaston Sirino came in as a substitute [in the last two games] and Vilakazi has been on the bench. These are the players who have been there. I believe new players need to come in gradually to gel with the others.

“You can’t just arrive and start playing. It happens but not all players can do that like [Peter] Shalulile and Erasmus. Maybe Sundowns took it that they started like that last season and it worked for them and they have stuck to that.

“They think even now it is going to work again. But it is not working because if you score a penalty [as your only league goal in two games] and a draw. It raises questions that something is not right.

“If the Sundowns' technical team continues with the way they have started, the door is open for Arrows to reach the final. It is up to them to just walk in.”

Vilakazi feels Arrows have what it takes to cause an upset against Sundowns on Saturday as they bid for their first MTN8 title since 2008.

“I don’t know how coach Seema is going to motivate his boys but I think they have nothing to lose because Sundowns are a big team,” Vilakazi.

“Arrows, they have good players who can come to the party like [Knox] Mutizwa and the goalkeeper [Sifiso Mlungwana]. So they do have good players. It is going to be on the day of the match to say ‘Guys this is how we need to take it.’”