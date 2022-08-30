MTN8: Truter warns Kaizer Chiefs of ‘top quality’ AmaZulu ahead of semi-finals

Usuthu have never won this competition before and they now face an Amakhosi side struggling to win trophies in recent seasons

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has explained why he thinks his side already has an advantage over Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the two teams' MTN8 semi-final confrontation.

Chiefs will first host AmaZulu in the first leg on October 1, before they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for the return leg 21 days later.

Truter feels starting away gives them an edge over the Soweto giants as he is confident they will cause an upset.

“I think at the semi-final stage of any competition, all of the teams there are top quality. There are no easy games, of course, they are all tough games,” Truter told AmaZulu’s media department.

“The draw for us, of course drawing the mighty Amakhosi, it's always a good game and I think it is good for our supporters as well and good for us at the moment in terms of testing.

“I think the first leg being an away draw gives us a bit of an advantage. If we can get the job done away from home early that will put us in a very good position in the second leg.”

Truter has also sounded a warning to Chiefs, saying the Soweto giants will face a “top quality” AmaZulu side which will be “in top form.”

“We want to do well. For us, at the moment, we want to win every match, and this is a competition and a Cup on offer,” added Truter.

“If it is there to be taken, we fancy our chances against Chiefs, against any team for that matter.

“I'm fairly confident, the boys have been playing well and the team is improving each and every match so I'm happy so far. But there is always room for improvement and I expect us to be top quality and in top form facing Chiefs in the semi-finals of the MTN8.”

To reach the MTN8 semi-finals, Chiefs needed a penalty shooutout victory over Stellenbosch FC after a 1-1 draw after extra time, while Usuthu claimed a 2-1 away win over Cape Town City.

Before Amakhosi and AmaZulu meet in October, they are set to clash on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League in what could serve as a dress rehearsal for the MTN8 confrontations.