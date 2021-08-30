MTN8: Truter on why Moroka Swallows struggled against Cape Town City

The Soweto club was lucky not to concede against their rivals who pressed them down for the better part of the game

Moroka Swallows head coach Brandon Truter has explained why his players visibly struggled against Cape Town City during the MTN8 first-leg semi-final game on Sunday at Athlone Stadium.



Although the game ended in a 0-0 draw, Truter's charges struggled to contain their rivals and the coach has laid down reasons why that could have happened.

What has been said

"We did not train for 48 hours and we were coming for a match like this, but the boys did well, mine is to keep them up," said Truter in his post-match presser with SuperSport TV.



"City is a good team and this was their home ground and they have good players. Credit to them. They managed to get their tactics right, pressing us and making it hard for us, but we also created some moments, great moments.



"In the first half, good football was played, and in the second half as well, but, as I said, after the 60th minute or the 70th minute, our legs were gone, we were already tired. We were hoping to get them on the counter, but we did not press and we had to drop our lines, but well done to them.



"With pressing, it comes with intensity and aggression. There can not be aggression when the legs can not move."





Truter believes the upcoming international break, where they will not be in action until September 11, will be the right time to work on things that need to be addressed.



"There is something we have to look into and we have got time because of the coming break," he concluded.



"It is also time for us to recover from these games from Sunday, Wednesday and then travel from Durban on a two-hour flight. It has been taxing for the boys, but well done, it is a draw and a clean sheet.



"Our aim is to get through it [the semi-final]. The point is that we did not concede."



Swallows will engage in three Premier Soccer League games against local rivals Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and the Citizens before facing Cape Town City again in the second semi-final on September 29.