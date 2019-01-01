MTN8: Key for Mamelodi Sundowns to defend set pieces against SuperSport United - Mosimane

The Brazilians boss expects a difficult evening when they meet in the cup semi-final match on Wednesday

coach Pitso Mosimane has lamented their inability to score goals on the domestic front but stated that it’s because of injuries that leave them thin up front.

The Brazilians are in high spirits after beating Cote d’Or 5-0 in the Caf but Mosimane expects a tough clash against SuperSport United in the MTN8 competition on Wednesday.

With the semi-final clash deadlocked at 1-1, Mosimane demands a better display from his troops, especially on defending set-pieces.

”I know we scored five this past weekend and we scored five a few weeks back in the Caf Champions League. But my concern is that we’re not scoring enough in domestic competitions," Mosimane told the media.

"Our attack, I wouldn't say is blunt, but we don't have enough ammunition. We have had many injuries."

Although his men will be at home for this tie, the former Bafana Bafana boss has explained the only difference is their privilege to choose a dressing room.

"This is an important match but nothing much will change from the first leg. It’s the same stadium, same pitch, and the same opposition. The only difference is the change room,” he continued.

"The key for us is to manage set-pieces against SuperSport. We have to manage this game but I also know that they have to manage something about us - you know the story."

Looking at coach Kaitano Tembo’s outfit, Amatsantsantsa are fresh from a 3-3 draw against in the league and will be hoping to secure an away win to reach this season's MTN8 final.

Meanwhile, Mosimane will look to lift his first MTN8 trophy with the Tshwane giants and he will hope to lead his men to a victory in Atteridgeville.

On the other hand, the Chloorkop-based club could unleash striker Tokelo Rantie, who recently signed a three-year deal last week.