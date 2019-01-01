MTN8: SuperSport United’s Tembo dedicates win to Gabuza, who lost his son

The Amatsantsantsa boss has heaped praise on his burly striker for putting the team first despite losing his son ahead of the Cup final

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has dedicated their MTN8 glory to striker Thamsanqa Gabuza’s selfless commitment after hiding his son’s death for the sake of preserving the team spirit.

The new MTN8-winning coach has revealed that he only heard of Gabuza’s son in the dressing room after the match, where they beat 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Gabuza lost his son on Monday and could not attend the funeral on Thursday because he wanted to help Amatsantsantsa remain focused on the final against the Lions of the North.

“I heard after the game just now, concerning Gabuza, and it’s something which he did but I didn’t even expect or encourage him to do that,” Tembo told the media in a press conference.

“I think he did what he did for the badge, and this is what happened: He lost his son on Monday and he never told anyone, and the funeral was on Thursday but he never attended because he only told us in the dressing room now."

In addition, Tembo is aware that the news of Gabuza's son could have unsettled his camp and was elated to see a player fighting for the badge.

“He didn’t want to upset the camp because we were facing a very crucial game, and for me it just killed everything," he expressed.

“I see someone who’s really committed, someone who a lot of players can learn from. He’s had to go through that and still play the way he played, a man of the match performance, and I dedicate this win and this cup to him.

“That’s the only sad part and it’s already starting to hit me that someone can do that and still play for the team, doing it for me – I appreciate that but at the same time I’m also hurting.”

The Newcastle-born striker has netted three goals, won a Man of the Match award coupled with two assists and stands a chance to clinch the Player of the Tournament accolade come the end of the season.

Having netted seven goals in their MTN8 campaign, Tembo will be pleased with their strike rate, where Bradley Grobler and Gabuza scored five goals between them.