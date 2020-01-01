MTN8: SuperSport United's Tembo banking on experience to overcome Bloemfontein Celtic

The defending champions remain optimistic of their chances in the cup semi-final second leg despite losing the first leg at home

Kaitano Tembo believes his SuperSport United side have the necessary experience to negotiate their way to the MTN8 final at the expense of Bloemfontein .

The two sides are set to square-off in the return leg on Saturday at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, with Siwelele holding a narrow advantage having grabbed an all-important away goal in Atteridgeville last week.

This means SuperSport will have to score at least once to advance to the final.

Matsatsantsa have endured mixed fortunes since the restart – they nearly surrendered a 3-0 lead in their first match of the season against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, overcame Black and Stellenbosch, but were hammered 3-1 by .

However, United's coach Tembo believes his side will call on their experience in the competition to progress to the final.

''Well, I think they [Celtic] have the advantage at the moment because they scored an away goal,'' Tembo said in his pre-match press conference.

''But I think for us, even if they score first, we are still in the game.

''So, we must go out there and be patient and not panic. Play our normal game and manage the game properly and take our opportunities whenever we create.

"You know I think we have the experience to play in these two-legged semi-finals

"I think we have to go out with the right mentality, right attitude, we got nothing to lose.’’

SuperSport will be looking to secure a fourth successive MTN-8 final appearance, third under Tembo.