MTN8: SuperSport United have come a long way since losing to Mamelodi Sundowns - Furman

The Amantsantsantsa A Pitori skipper is confident they can upset the Brazilians in their Wafa Wafa match on Sunday

SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman has admitted facing is always a challenge but banks on their fine form in all competitions.

The Amatsantsantsa skipper will lead his men as they look to down the Brazilians in the MTN8 semi-final first leg on Sunday afternoon.

Despite suffering a 2-0 loss in the Premier Soccer League ( ) to Sundowns, coach Kaitano Tembo’s side went on to register three wins plus a draw across all competitions. The Bafana Bafana international has also praised Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler’s combinations upfront.

“We have come a long way since that first game and I think we have looked at it with the coach and the team and there was a lot to learn from that game. Our performances and results have been very positive since that game,” said Furman to the media, as reported in Phakaathi.

“We know that they are a team that has been difficult for us over the last few years for a number of reasons and every opportunity we get we hope that we can turn those results to our favour. It is two legs so we have to manage the games well and hopefully, we can reach our third final, there is bigger motivation for us, to be in another MTN8 final,” added the skipper.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants have managed to beat , drew against and bagged a victory over FC in the league as well as in the Wafa Wafa competition.

“Since the first game [we] went on to score three goals against Orlando Pirates and scored three against Wits," he continued.

“I think in the first game we were not as solid as we normally are in our structure and our base and we have worked really hard with the coach on the structure in the different formations that the coach wants us to play.

“There are some new players in the team and we have worked hard on those partnerships and understandings. For example, there is Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, the two of them are linking up very well and I think a number of things have progressed,” he concluded.

The encounter has all the ingredients of a thriller as both teams enjoy an unbeaten run going into this clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane will hope to bag his first MTN8 trophy since taking charge of the club whilst his neighbours look to reach the final for the second successive season.