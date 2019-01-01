MTN8: SuperSport United face Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-finals

The Wafa Wafa semi-final fixtures have been confirmed where Amatsatsantsa meet Masandawana meet Rise and Shine whilst the Lions of the North

Following an action-packed quarter-final weekend, the MTN8 semi-final draw was conducted on Sunday and SuperSport United will face and are set to battle it out against .

In the opening quarter-final, it was a battle of Cities when the defending champions welcomed Rise and Shine at Newlands Stadium down in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts were the favourites to reach the next stage of the tournament as they have not suffered a loss in all competitions to Rise and Shine in the Mother City.

However, two goals through Mohamed Anas and Charlton Mashumba ensured the Polokwane-based side made it through to the last four with coach Benni McCarthy’s side failing to retain their trophy.

In the match at Orlando Stadium, could not digest the news of coach Milutin Sredojevic’s departure as they hosted the Lions of the North on Saturday evening.

After suffering two consecutive defeats in all competitions, the Soweto giants were out to reach the next stage against coach Owen Da Gama’s troops, but they succumbed to Wayde Jooste’s late strike to hand the Tembisa-based outfit a win.

Shifting focus to the capital city where Masandawana locked horns against Bloemfontein , the match lived up to its expectations and produced four goals.

Ndumiso Mabena netted first for the Phunya Sele Sele, but Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa, and Keletso Makgalwa’s goals saw coach Pitso Mosimane’s side going through via a 3-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the final match of the opening stage saw the playing in front of their home crowd at Bidvest Stadium against Amatsantsantsa but they lost 3-0 courtesy of Bradley Grobler and Thamanqa Gabuza’s brace in the second half.

Although the opening legs will be staged in September and the venues are set to be announced in due course, the semi-final stages are played in a home and away format to decide the two sides that will go head-to-head in the final.

The Full MTN8 Semi-Final Draw:

SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Polokwane City v Highlands Park