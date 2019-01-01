MTN8: SuperSport United face Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-finals
Following an action-packed quarter-final weekend, the MTN8 semi-final draw was conducted on Sunday and SuperSport United will face Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City are set to battle it out against Highlands Park.
In the opening quarter-final, it was a battle of Cities when the defending champions Cape Town City welcomed Rise and Shine at Newlands Stadium down in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts were the favourites to reach the next stage of the tournament as they have not suffered a loss in all competitions to Rise and Shine in the Mother City.
However, two goals through Mohamed Anas and Charlton Mashumba ensured the Polokwane-based side made it through to the last four with coach Benni McCarthy’s side failing to retain their trophy.
In the match at Orlando Stadium, Orlando Pirates could not digest the news of coach Milutin Sredojevic’s departure as they hosted the Lions of the North on Saturday evening.
After suffering two consecutive defeats in all competitions, the Soweto giants were out to reach the next stage against coach Owen Da Gama’s troops, but they succumbed to Wayde Jooste’s late strike to hand the Tembisa-based outfit a win.
Shifting focus to the capital city where Masandawana locked horns against Bloemfontein Celtic, the match lived up to its expectations and produced four goals.
Ndumiso Mabena netted first for the Phunya Sele Sele, but Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa, and Keletso Makgalwa’s goals saw coach Pitso Mosimane’s side going through via a 3-1 scoreline.
Meanwhile, the final match of the opening stage saw the Bidvest Wits playing in front of their home crowd at Bidvest Stadium against Amatsantsantsa but they lost 3-0 courtesy of Bradley Grobler and Thamanqa Gabuza’s brace in the second half.
Although the opening legs will be staged in September and the venues are set to be announced in due course, the semi-final stages are played in a home and away format to decide the two sides that will go head-to-head in the final.
The Full MTN8 Semi-Final Draw:
SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns
Polokwane City v Highlands Park