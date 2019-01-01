MTN8: SuperSport United deserved winners because of experience over Highlands Park – Fabian McCarthy

The former Amakhosi defender has praised the two finalists, but lamented the scoreline as he wanted more goals

Former defender Fabian McCarthy has praised both SuperSport United and for dishing out good football in the MTN8 final on Saturday evening.

McCarthy believes with Amatsantsantsa’s experience in cup football and considering Thamsanqa Gabuza’s influence, they stood a better chance of clinching this year’s trophy

Moreover, the 2019/20 Wafa Wafa ambassador has urged the Lions of the North to soldier on and has congratulated them for reaching the final.

“I must say there were chances in the first half, Highlands was impressive and they attacked from both sides. They made entries into the box and you’ll remember the save by Ronwen Williams – that could have changed the complexion of the game,” McCarthy told Goal.

“I think it was a good final but it just lacked the goals where we expected to see maybe a 3-2 because of the charity work and for the guys to earn an extra bonus.”

With many legends having tipped coach Kaitano Tembo’s side to lift this year’s edition, the retired centre-back has noted the experience in the Tshwane giants as well as their signings, including Gabuza, who was the Man of the Match.

“Obviously in terms of experience, being in the cup final for the third consecutive season made them the favourites. They lost in the penalties last season and they wanted to make it work this season,” continued the legend.

“On the other hand, their signings such as Gabuza. He is the best man now as much as Bradley Grobler is scoring goals but Gabuza brings something else.

“His style fits their philosophy and revives the old strikers we used to know such as Shane McGregor, Les Grobler and you know their coaches such as Terry Paine – they used to have players like Gabuza.

“He is fitting in well and I hope he stays focused throughout the season, it’s either you love or hate him, he will do the job on the field of play. He is not a new player and he is doing well and working on what didn’t work out at .”

Moreover, the former defender has credited the Tembisa-based club, stating that Da Gama is doing a great job with the team.

“It’s their second season in the top flight and they reached the final after qualifying for the top eight last season – they deserve all the credit,” expressed the former Masandawana player.

“They are a project in progress and I like the camaraderie from the technical team to the players. I looked at Allan Freese and the coach, they all give each other a chance to talk to the players and they sit down and discuss the tactics.

“I hope they stay focused as well because they have good players such as the number seven (Mokete Mogaila), he doesn’t beat around the bush, he beats his man and puts in a good cross. He reminds of Fire Masilela, those were the guys that would beat you for pace and create a beautiful chance with one cross.

“On the other hand, SuperSport has great players, the combination of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule and the young boy, Jamie Webber. They are listening nicely to Dean Furman and I hope they stick to the instructions from the seniors.

“Coming back to Highlands, I would like to see Mothobi Mvala maybe switching to the number six and maybe control everything in the heart of the park because is not composed when he plays high up. I hope Highlands coaches Allan and Owen do not feel bad, they tried their best and competed up until the last minute.”