MTN8: SuperSport United deserved to win the final against Highlands Park - Tembo

The Amatsantsantsa boss was elated following their 1-0 victory over the Lions of the North on Saturday evening

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has credited his goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for keeping them in the game as they managed to lift the MTN8 trophy after beating .

A solitary goal through Bradley Grobler handed the Tshwane giants the trophy and a staggering R8 million in prize money at Orlando Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Tembo’s counterpart Owen Da Gama lamented their failure to hit the back of the net after troubling the opposing defence.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match like I said before the game that if we deal with the long throws and set plays there’s no way they can trouble us,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“I think Thamsanqa Gabuza did a great job on Mothobi Mvala because we knew that was their go-to guy especially on set plays and long throw-ins and other than that, I think we dominated the game and we deserved to win the final.

“They had one moment there and Ronwen kept us in the game as well, we went to sleep and he made a good save and after that, we came in the game, but we were not looking as sharp as we wanted to.

“We knew they would man-mark but we didn’t really have that element of surprise especially in the first half, the only time we did that is when we scored.

“When Teboho Mokoena went through the gate and put in a cross, we knew they follow runners and Bradley was unmarked – a good goal from Bradley.”

On the other hand, ‘ODG’ was left to congratulate his opponent for the win, saying his men should have wrapped up the Wafa Wafa match but expressed his pride.

“First and foremost congratulations to SuperSport, hell no, I mean they took their goal well in the critical moments of the game, but we had enough chances to wrap up the game,” Da Gama told SuperSport TV.

“We created in the first 10 minutes, four or five chances, but if you don’t take your chances this is what happens.

“We are getting there and I am very proud of the boys, it was not our day but we thank the Lord for taking us this far. All the thanks go to Him.

“A forced sub so early in the game, it’s rather unfortunate and sometimes players have to be honest if you’re not ready rather be honest but at the end of the day, it’s a learning curve for us as well.

"We didn’t take our chances and we had a forced situation and we went to sleep in the critical phase. I’m proud of the boys because they played in the final.”