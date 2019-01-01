MTN8: SuperSport United coach Tembo reveals his plan to stop Mamelodi Sundowns

The former SuperSport defender is looking to ensure Matsatsantsa reach the MTN8 final for the third year running

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed how he plans to mastermind ' downfall.

The two Tshwane giants are set to clash in the 2019 MTN8 semi-finals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Zimbabwean tactician Tembo has stressed the importance of scoring in the first-leg encounter especially since they will be at home.

"It's important for us to score in this MTN8 first-leg, it will be key going into the second-leg," Tembo told the media.

"They (Sundowns) are a team that does not like defending."

The retired defender explained Matsatsantsa will be looking to keep possession in order to frustrate the Brazilians.

"If we keep the ball for longer periods, then you force them to do what they really don't like to do (which is defending)," he said.

SuperSport will be seeking revenge as they were brushed aside 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening match earlier this month.

Tembo feels his side will stand a good chance of defeating the Brazilians if they take their chances in the Tshwane Derby clash.

"But at the same time, it's a derby and if you don't take your chances you are bound to be punished. So, we have to take our chances," he added.

"In the first game we both created chances, but the difference is that they scored theirs."

The second-leg match will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, September 18.