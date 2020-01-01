MTN8: 'SuperSport United are still alive' - Tembo upbeat after Bloemfontein Celtic draw

The Zimbabwean tactician also discussed the return of lethal marksman Evans Rusike,, who was introduced in the second-half

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo remains upbeat after his side failed to secure a win over Bloemfontein at home on Sunday afternoon.

Matsatsantsa had to come from behind to hold Phunya Sele Sele to a 1-1- draw in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

Tembo was not pleased with the Tshwane giants' first-half performance which saw the defending champions concede early against the run of play.

"It was not a good first-half performance. We looked a little bit flat and we did not have a good start. They dominated possession in the first half," Tembo told SuperSport TV.



"They overloaded the midfield where they had more numbers than us. But in the second half, we changed a little bit. We pressed with three at the top.



"That gave us [goalscoring] opportunities as we got behind their defence. In the second half, we played much better. Better performance."



SuperSport central defenders Clayton Daniels and Bongani Khumalo struggled to contain Celtic strikers Ndumiso Mabena and Victor Letsoalo in the first-half.

Siwelele opened the scoring after Matsatsantsa lost possession in midfield and Letsoalo set-up Mabena, who found the back of the net.

However, the Tshwane giants equalized five minutes into the second-half through Ghampani Lungu and the Zambia international's goal ensured that the game ended in a draw.

"Yeah, I think in the second-half they [Khumalo and Daniels] were much better than in the first-half if you at the goal we conceded. Looking at someone running through the centre," he explained.



"We could have done better. In the second half we improved. We got better. We can only take the positives. It is played over two legs. We are still alive."



SuperSport welcomed back Zimbabwe international Evans Rusike, who has been out nursing a long-term injury with the striker having been introduced in the 69th minute against Celtic.

"Yeah, after six months, we are just trying to bring him back gradually. He will probably get a few more minutes in midweek [Wednesday, November 04] against Stellenbosch FC," Tembo added.

"We are happy that we have another attacking option coming in."



Celtic will host SuperSport in the second-leg encounter at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday, November 7.