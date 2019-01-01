MTN8: SuperSport United are not a team from Seychelles – September warns Mamelodi Sundowns

Retired Amatsantsantsa skipper has backed his former team to reach this season’s Wafa Wafa final

Former SuperSport United defender Thabo September believes coach Kaitano Tembo should be worried about conceding goals rather than who will score for his men.

The retired versatile player has backed his former side to reach the MTN8 final as they prepare to face cross-town neighbours in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

September has rued Amatsantsantsa’s leaky defence as they are fresh from a 3-3 draw against in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this past weekend, but he is confident that having the likes of Bradley Grobler means goals are guaranteed to come.

“It's still an open game, I believe both teams are capable of scoring goals and it will be a good game of football there is no doubt about that,” September told Goal.

“I am sure both teams are positive of getting a good result as they are in high spirits, but I am fully backing my team. I think we will be able to score away. I am happy that we only conceded once in the first leg, a 1-1 draw makes it an open game still,” he added.

Speaking about scoring three and conceding as many goals against Benni McCarthy’s side on Saturday night, the former Mthatha Bucks defender banks on Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza to cause all sorts of troubles for Masandawana.

“We don’t have to worry about where to get goals but worry about not conceding too many. It’s a good thing that the boys scored three over the weekend but the coach must be worried about conceding,” continued the 36-year-old.

“However, if you look at the previous games we have goals from many players. Jamie Webber scored against , Sipho Mbule, Grobler and Gabuza scored against City and we have Rusike who can score and Aubrey Modiba is back.

“I am sure the guys are looking forward to the game, but the defence has to improve. I also know that Sundowns are motivated after scoring five in Seychelles, but we cannot read too much into that win because these are two different competitions.

“It’s good for them to score five but we know that playing a team from Seychelles or Mauritius is too different than the one in the PSL.

"They rested some of their players and I understand that Ace Manyisa played, Andile Jali played and it’s good for them. We are not worrying too much about Sundowns but worrying about how to get the desired results against them to reach the final,” noted the former star player.

With coach Pitso Mosimane yet to lift his first Wafa Wafa trophy since joining the Brazilians in 2012, September has explained their neighbours are under pressure to bring the trophy to Chloorkop.

“That’s something that makes the game interesting, Pitso lifted the Cup when it was called Supa8 and he was with us then,” he expressed.

Article continues below

“For us, we have reached three MTN8 finals in a row and we need to look at those positives, obviously Sundowns are hungry to bring this one to Chloorkop.

“The other good thing about this game is that it’s a Tshwane derby and we have a say for them to reach the final, these little things also throw a spice into the derby.

“I just expect an interesting game and hopefully we will see goals because that’s what the supporters want at the end of the day,” he concluded.