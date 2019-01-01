MTN8: Sundowns comeback was unexpected - Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor was delighted after his side booked their place in the next round of the cup competition on Saturday

coach Pitso Mosimane appeared to be surprised by his side’s come-from-behind victory over Bloemfontein in the MTN8 on Saturday night.

Fresh off an energy-sapping 1-1 draw against in midweek, Mosimane’s woes seemed to continue when his side fell behind to a strike by Ndumiso Mabena just before the hour mark.

However, Sundowns fought back thanks to goals by Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa and Keletso Makgalwa - a comeback which even earned a smile from the usually hardnosed Brazilians mentor.

"Normally Sundowns doesn't come back from 1-0 down," a delighted Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"It doesn't happen. It's unbelievable that we came back. Credit to the boys. We kept playing football. The only way they can hurt us is on breaks and that's what Steve Komphela [ coach] told us. Even when they played Pirates, they went out on the break a lot.”

The win also ended a two-game winless run for Sundowns in all competitions.

Prior to the league draw against Chippa, Sundowns tasted defeat in the Republic of Congo on Caf duty against Otoho d'Oyo.

"It's good we came back. It shows experience and character. We never panicked. This time we got the subs right," Mosimane reflected.

"Last week I got it wrong. You learn in football. We kept the balance. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong."

Furthermore, Mosimane singled out a number of his players for their contributions on the night.

"We looked at our set-pieces. We were more dangerous in our set-pieces. Mosa Lebusa did well," Mosimane continued.

“He rushed the first one and tried to get too much speed on it. But the second one he got it right. Unbelievable delivery from Rivaldo [Coetzee]. That's why we give him even corner kicks. He came in and played well.

Next up for Sundowns is a tough midweek clash against , who exited the MTN8 after losing to .

After the game, the Tshwane giant’s focus will then shift onto their Champions League return leg.

"We've got a game now on Wednesday and it's not an easy one. And then the biggest on Saturday,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mosimane also had a few words of encouragement for Makgalwa, who opened his Sundowns account against Siwelele.

"I'm so happy for Keletso. I was a little bit disappointed when Maritzburg returned him after four months of a year programme. He's a good player. He's nippy and he knows how to score," he concluded.