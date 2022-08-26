The two Premier Soccer League sides suffered losses in their most recent outings but the Stellies tactician is keen to stay unbeaten at home

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has warned Kaizer Chiefs not to expect an easy outing this weekend in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Stellies are keen on bouncing back from their 3-0 Premier Soccer League loss against Mamelodi Sundowns while their Sunday opponents lost 2-0 away at Cape Town City in midweek league matches.

The tactician knows Amakhosi have quality players in their squad, but pointed out they have a home record they want to safeguard.

"Chiefs also have good quality. They have good players. It is always difficult when you play teams that have that individual brilliance but they are a little brittle at this stage and are desperate to get some results," Barker said as quoted by Sowetan.

"Obviously, we would love to have a good cup run. It is at our home. I'm anticipating that the stadium will be full. We are unbeaten in 2022 in Danie Craven and it is an opportunity to get into the semifinal of a cup."

The 54-year-old then hinted how he is planning to silence Arthur Zwane's team.

"We don’t have to allow them the time and space to be able to play. If they do get some rhythm and the crowd getting behind them, they will be difficult [to beat]," Barker continued.

"We have to have that response on Sunday and be up for the difficult game against a very good team who are having struggles, but you cannot write a team like them off.

"Sunday is a big game for us. We just need to get over this loss and bounce back and look forward to the great occasion on Sunday."

Barker went on to explain why he thinks both sides will be eager to avoid defeat while describing Chiefs as the premier side in South African football.

"They are desperate to get back to winning ways after losing, and with us losing, both teams wouldn’t want back-to-back defeats

"One cannot take the fact away that they are still cup kings of South African football. They are desperate for a trophy. I expect that they will come out and give it their best, so we have to be ready for that.

"But this is our sixth defeat in 39 games. We are not a team that easily gets beaten. So hopefully we will have a strong response from the performance against Sundowns on Sunday."