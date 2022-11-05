MTN8: Riveiro rubbishes 'favourites' tag as Orlando Pirates prepare for AmaZulu test

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Oliveira insists AmaZulu should not be underrated in the MTN8 final to be played on Saturday.

Pirates target second trophy in three years

Riveiro wary of AmaZulu threat

Explains why Usuthu should not be underrated

WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs eliminated defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to make it to the final, while Usuthu defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the other semi-final.

The Buccaneers are seen as the favourites ahead of Saturday's game, however, the Spanish tactician has refuted the suggestions.

WHAT HE SAID: "No I think the approach is totally wrong, if a team like Sundowns collects trophies every season, it’s because they are still hungry and that’s something very difficult to keep," Riveiro told the media as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Then AmaZulu, imagine one team going into the final, it’s okay to be here you know, it doesn’t matter about the result, everyone is coming in with the same thing to lose.

"We are in the final with the same thing to lose, them and us, the exact same thing to lose, which is a trophy – it’s a title, it’s 90 minutes, 11 vs 11, so don’t tell me about favourites, or teams that are more hungry than the other because it’s not true.

"If someone feels or thinks like that, then they don’t know how a football player thinks about a game like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro was appointed Pirates coach about four months ago and this is his first chance to win his silverware with the club. Pirates hope to win the MTN8 Cup competition for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, Usuthu have not won a trophy in the PSL era and victory on Saturday would put young coach Romain Folz on the domestic coaching map.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: After the MTN8 final, Pirates will be preparing to play Chiefs next weekend in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals, while AmaZulu will take on Sundowns.