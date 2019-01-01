MTN8: Polokwane City vs Highlands Park - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Rise and Shine are looking to grab a first-leg advantage against a stubborn Lions of the North side

are set to take on in the 2019 MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Rise and Shine reached the last four for the first time after stunning the defending champions 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

They are looking to advance to the final in their second appearance in the lucrative tournament.

On the other hand, Highlands Park caused an upset by defeating nine-time MTN8 champions 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

The Lions of the North are now hoping to overcome Rise and Shine and reach the final for the first time.

Game Polokwane City vs Highlands Park Date Saturday, August 31 Time 15:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4 and SABC 1.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Polokwane head coach Zlatko Krmpotic's team selection will be boosted by the availability of the club's first-choice goalkeeper George Chigova.The Zimbabwe international missed the team's recent Premier Soccer League ( ) match against Chippa due to an injury.

Serbian tactician Krmpotic will look to experienced strikers Charlton Mashumba and Mohammed Anas, who both scored as Polokwane eliminated Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama will be pleased by the return of prolific marksman Rodney Ramagalela, who missed the team's last three competitive games.

The former PSL Golden Boot winner was given time off to after his daughter passed away and he will be looking forward to facing his former employers, Polokwane.

Veteran South African tactician Da Gama will bank on Peter Shalulile's scoring form with the Namibian attacker having scored four goals in four competitive matches this season.

Match Preview

Polokwane are heading into the cup match undefeated in their last two matches across all competitions, having recorded a draw and a win.

However, the Limpopo-based side lost three of their previous four home matches including last season's matches.

On the other hand, Highlands Park are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, having registered two wins and two draws.



The Tembisa-based outfit is also undefeated in their six previous away matches, including last season's games.

In head-to-head stats, Polokwane City and Highlands Park have never clashed in a cup match before.

However, they have met four times in the PSL with Polokwane dominating the fixture as they have recorded two wins and two draws.