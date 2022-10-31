MTN8: Orlando Pirates Soweto derby loss will not play part final – AmaZulu’s Folz

Ahead of the MTN8 final, AmaZulu head coach Romain Folz has said he does not think a loss in the Soweto Derby will affect Orlando Pirates negatively.

Pirates were defeated by arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu saw off Stellenbosch on Sunday

Usuthu and Bucs to clash on November 5

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates were handed a 1-0 defeat by Chiefs on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in a Premier Soccer League contest.

The loss came just before the Sea Robbers face Usuthu in the cup final on November 5 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Going into the game, AmaZulu themselves worked hard and registered a 1-0 win against Stellenbosch on Sunday, a contrasting outcome to what Pirates endured over the weekend.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I’m sure Orlando Pirates will enter the game with the clear mindset to be the best team on that day," Folz said in his post-match press conference.

"I don’t think the game before plays a big part either for us or them. But for us, you might always argue that from a mental standpoint, it might give you an edge [since AmaZulu won] – I’m not sure about it, because we've got professional players and they will manage their emotions well.

"So you can go from one game to another without feeling the effect of the task not being completed in the first place on the previous game.

"I’m not sure that is going to be an element to consider going to the game. My only point and that was the message to the players going to this game, was, it was our last repetition before the final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Folz registered his first win with AmaZulu as he also handed Young Ndlovu his maiden start.

After losing the derby, Pirates are expected to be more dangerous and ambitious against Usuthu in order to ease the pressure and reward their dejected fan base with a trophy.

On the other hand, the French tactician would want to win the cup and make a name for himself at the Durban club.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? After facing the Sea Robbers, they will set their eyes on yet another tricky fixture as they are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns on November 12 in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Thereafter, the PSL will take a break as the football world shifts focus to Qatar for the World Cup finals.