MTN8: Orlando Pirates’ Riveiro looking to bounce back after Kaizer Chiefs loss in Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has insisted on using the MTN8 final against AmaZulu to get rid of their disappointment from the Soweto Derby.

Pirates play a third high-profile match in successive weeks

But this time they are fresh from Soweto Derby loss to Chiefs

Riveiro wants to use MTN8 final as redemption

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates were beaten 1-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in last weekend’s Soweto Derby showdown at FNB Stadium. Still reeling from the Derby loss, Pirates now face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Riveiro has placed emphasis on using the Usuthu clash to pick themselves up.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “We are competitive people. We are not good losers, to be honest. So when we suffer a defeat like we did in our last game, obviously we want to get rid of that feeling as soon as possible,” said Riveiro as per Sowetan Live. “If we say that we want to be a different team on Saturday, we have to show it today... we don't have to wait for Saturday. We are all not happy with the last result and the only way to get rid of that feeling is to compete again.

“It's nice to start weeks like this with a cup final on the horizon. The players are full of motivation. Obviously, when you don't get a good result you go deeper because you're disappointed. We want to change the situation as soon as possible. We need to put more emphasis on small details in order to be the team we really want to be... it wasn't possible to be in our element in the last match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are searching for their first piece of silverware under Riveiro. The Spaniard is also bidding for his first-ever trophy as a head coach. This is the trophy they last won two seasons ago under Josef Zinnbauer.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

backpagepix

Backpage

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? It is a crucial week for the Buccaneers who are trying to work on their squad and be at their best on Saturday. Correcting some shortcomings noted against Chiefs would be top priority for Riveiro as he plots against Usuthu.