MTN8: Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza chose SuperSport United for me – Gabuza

The former Buccaneers striker has thanked the Iron Duke for helping him choose Amatsantsantsa as he helped them lift the Wafa Wafa trophy

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has expressed his gratitude to chairman Irvin Khoza for helping him choose the right team.

‘Gandaganda’ walked away with the Man of the Match award at Orlando Stadium in their 1-0 victory over to clinch the MTN8 title.

On the other hand, the former hitman revealed he had a number of offers from Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs, adding his prayers have come true when it comes to winning trophies.

“I don’t know what to say, I thank the coach for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I don’t know what to say really,” Gabuza told SuperSport TV.

“The move (on Bradley Grobler's goal) is what we always do in training and we planned our movements until we execute it here. I knew Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) will cross and Bradley will attack the cross.”

Speaking about how he managed to turn around his fortunes following a frustrating spell with the Buccaneers, the Newcastle-born striker stated that believing in prayer is what helped him.

“I can say that if you work hard and believe in yourself you can succeed at all times. I want to thank the coach again,” continued the 32-year-old.

“To be honest I must thank the chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr. Irvin Khoza, he is the one who chose SuperSport United for me. There were many PSL teams that wanted to sign me and I didn’t know, it was frustrating because I wasn’t playing and he chose this team for me.

“I think my prayers are coming true for winning this trophy.”

Meanwhile, Tembo and his men will head into Fifa international break in high spirits before coming back to focus on their PSL assignments.

The new Wafa Wafa champions will be at home to Black on October 25 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.