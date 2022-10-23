MTN8: Orlando Pirates? AmaZulu not scared – Folz warns after Kaizer Chiefs elimination

After eliminating Kaizer Chiefs from the MTN8, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has warned they are not scared of Orlando Pirates, their final opponents.

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu booked a place in the cup final after seeing off Amakhosi in the semi-final – which ended in a 0-0 draw on Sunday - to book a date with the Bucs. The Durban club progressed to the ultimate stage courtesy of an advantage from the 1-1 draw in the first-leg semi-final held in Johannesburg.

Amakhosi – who enjoyed the services of their returning goal machine Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana – could not find a way past AmaZulu, whom the French tactician believes should have had goals before half-time.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We will be better by the time we face them [Pirates] ," said Folz after the win over Chiefs. "The more time we can get training with the team and trying to implement what we are trying to do, the better we will be.

"We played Pirates recently [in a goalless Premier Soccer League fixture], on their field, and I don’t think we were below them at any point.

"Yes, the second half was difficult for us [versus Chiefs] from a physical standpoint. I can only encourage all of you to rewatch the first half. If it was 3-0 at half-time, I don’t think anyone has anything to say, honestly.

"They are a good team. It will be a tough game, just like Chiefs. But if you want me to say they are better than us, then no. We are not scared of them or any team you put in front of us. Just bring whoever you want, and we will give our best. We will see who wins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Folz has a realistic chance of lifting a trophy with his new club when they face Pirates in the final set to be played on November 5 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Pirates navigated their way to the final after a shock 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? Although the preparation for the final against the Sea Robbers is likely to dominate their minds going forward, they will have to focus much more on the upcoming PSL games against Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch before then.