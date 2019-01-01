MTN8: Ntseki should have selected Lebusa for Bafana Bafana - Mosimane

The 55-year-old mentor has backed his player who he believes has gained enough experience on the continent to represent South Africa

head coach Pitso Mosimane believes Mosa Lebusa should be part of the South African national team.

The left-footed centre back has been in good form this season having netted three goals across all competitions for the Brazilians.

Mosimane feels Lebusa is competing with Bafana Bafana central defenders Buhle Mkhwanazi and Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo, who are highly-rated in the .

“Mosa Lebusa, I think he competes with Tyson in Bafana, he competes with Buhle," Mosimane told the media.

"He scores goals, stable, he is not slow and he brings the balls up and brings them back, I mean with the headers. He never panics and he passes well. He has got the right age."

Newly-appointed Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki did not include Lebusa in the squad which is set to face Zambia in an international friendly match in Lusaka on Saturday, September 7.

Mosimane backed the 26-year-old Lebusa, who has gained international experienced while playing in the Caf after joining Sundowns from Cape Town in 2018.

“Probably Molefi Ntseki will look at it differently," he continued.

"He went to with us, he went to Wydad (Casablanca) with us, he has played big games. We bring these players because [we] tell them that when they come to us they will win trophies."

The former Bafana coach believes playing in the Champions League is the same as representing the national team.

"Same as Rivaldo (Coetzee), Lebo (Maboe), Phakamani (Mahlambi). We have given them that, they have won trophies with us and they know how it is to play in the Champions League. It’s the same as playing a Bafana game, no difference," he concluded.

Sundowns will take on their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN8 semi-finals first-leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.