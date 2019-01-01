MTN8: My role is to lead by example at Highlands Park – Letsholonyane

The new Lions of the North midfielder has revealed the reasons behind his move to the Tembisa-based club

New midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has revealed his responsibility with the Lions of the North, stating he will teach the youngsters and lead by example.

The former midfielder recently signed a one-year deal with the Tembisa-based club and has praised the hard work instilled by coach Owen Da Gama.

‘Yeye’ was on the bench last weekend as they managed to beat in the league and could feature for his new club when they face SuperSport United in the MTN8 final on Saturday.

“My role will involve quite a bit of teaching, I will be teaching the youngsters not by saying a lot of stuff, but by doing and leading by example,” Letsholonyane told the media as quoted by DailySun.

“I believe young people learn a lot more by seeing other people doing things and living a certain way than they do when they are told.

“I’m happy to be part of this young group that works hard and is willing to learn each and every day. They also want to achieve things, you can see that at training and during the games.

“They might not play the most pleasing football on the eye, but they are effective and work very hard. That’s what I like about this team.

“A few off the field reasons also influenced my decision to come here, for example, my family. I had to consider the dynamics of moving to another province, setting up and adjusting to new surroundings.”

Speaking about the upcoming Wafa Wafa final match at Orlando Stadium, Letsholonyane has promised the fans good football.

“The supporters should expect a team that is working hard in the final, an effort from everyone in the team and a good showcase from the team on the day,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the former Jomo Cosmos player could face off against former teammates in the form of Teboho Mokoena and Dean Furman in Soweto as both teams look to lift this year’s MTN8 trophy.