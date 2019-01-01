MTN8: Mosimane questions Mamelodi Sundowns' energy levels for semi-final clash

The Brazilians boss hopes his troops will register their second win over Amatsantsantsa in all competitions this season

coach Pitso Mosimane expects a tough MTN8 semi-final encounter against SuperSport United in the first leg on Sunday.

The Masandawana boss has acknowledged his neighbours for their thrashing of and an impressive draw against .

“We will play against a tough team. This is a derby and it has never been easy. We are playing against a team that is on form, a team that showed it can fight against us, against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs,” Mosimane told the media.

“Our game on Wednesday against [Bloemfontein ] took a lot from us but I hope that we will have energy to play on Sunday. They are a solid team but I hope we will do well because it’s an away game for us.

“If we can score goals we will have a better chance, but we must not concede,” stated the coach.

Considering the fact the reigning champions emerged as 2-0 victors in their opening 2019/20 PSL match, ‘Jingles’ has warned his men to set emotions aside when approaching this one.

“We must not be emotional in the first leg because we have a chance to rectify our errors in the second leg,” he continued.

“However, we also need to kill the game as early as possible rather than to wait for the second leg. They have Dean Furman and [Sipho] Mbule in the midfield, [Thamsanqa] Gabuza and [Bradley] Grobler are on form and scoring goals.

“They are doing well as a team, but we are also not doing badly. We are scoring two goals per match – we just need to have our rhythm but it will be a difficult match,” concluded the Brazilians boss.

Article continues below

Looking at Mosimane’s achievements at Chloorkop, he has lifted every trophy on offer since taking over in 2012, but the Wafa Wafa trophy has evaded his troops.

With both the Tshwane sides fresh from wins over and FC in their midweek PSL matches, the Tshwane derby is set to produce fireworks at Lucas Moripe Stadium.