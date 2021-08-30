MTN8: Moroka Swallows did not know how to contain Cape Town City - Tinkler

The tactician made the claims despite the fact that both teams ended up registering a goalless draw

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler has claimed Moroka Swallows did not know how to contain his side during the MTN8 first semi-final tie on Sunday at Athlone Stadium.

The semi-finalists ended up drawing 0-0 and although Tinkler believes Swallows were unable to block them, he pointed out areas that worked against Cape Town City.



"Overall, I think we dictated the game, created so many opportunities and I really do not think they knew how to contain or block us. We penetrated really well, but crossing from the wide areas should be better because we did not put quality crosses into the box," Tinkler said in his post-match presser with SuperSport TV.



"The chances that we got, I think twice, we should have scored, but we did not do that."

Article continues below

Strategy

The former Orlando Pirates head coach revealed what their strategy was against Swallows and how their opponents almost hurt them by using counter-attacks.



"We tried something new; the approach towards the game and the formation. We had two days, in fact, one day really to try and work on that and I think the players did very well," Tinkler added.



"We know they are a team that tries to play from the back and we tried to press them and made it difficult for them to play their usual game from the back and we created chances. Every time we won the ball we created chances. But you have to put the ball in the back of the net because if you do not do that, you are putting yourself under pressure on the counter.



"Once or twice we were caught on the counter and we did not play with a natural holding midfielder. If you do not punish them in the final third, they will catch you on the counter and we had one or two such situations right at the death.



"We were caught on the counter and I think at half time we rectified that and people understood their roles a little better and so we did not allow them to catch us on the counter. We saw a great difference in the second half."





The tactician also explained why Abdul Ajagun's role in the team has changed under his reign.



"Ajagun is more utilised by me than how he was utilised by the previous coach, and before he was more playing the number 10 role, but obviously with me, you have seen he is playing more as a number eight," he added. "We did not play with a number six but opted to play with two eights and that is what left us vulnerable on occasions.



"But we thought we were playing at home and thus we needed to be brave, try and get the win and I think we had more than enough chances."

The second semi-final will be played on September 29.