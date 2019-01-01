MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A place in the final will be at stake when the Brazilians take aim at Matsatsantsa in the Tshwane Derby

will face their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the MTN8 Cup semi-final second-leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilians find themselves in a good position as they grabbed an important away goal in their first-leg clash which ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Matsatsantsa earlier this month.

A goalless stalemate will see the three-time Top 8 champions reach the final for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, SuperSport will be desperate to find the back of the net in order to stand any chance of progressing to the final.

The two-time Top 8 champions are hoping to advance to the final for the third year running having finished as runners-up to in 2018.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Date Wednesday, September 18 Time 19:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4

Squads & Team News

Sundowns will be without attackers Anthony Laffor, Mauricio Affonso, Keletso Makgalwa and Emiliano Tade, who are all nursing injuries.

Pitso Mosimane is expected to pin the team's hopes on the attacking quartet of Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino.

Mosimane is yet to win the MTN8 with the Tshwane giants and he is keen to ensure his side progresses to the final.

On the other hand, SuperSport's versatile defender Grant Kekana is currently out nursing an injury.

Kaitano Tembo will look to in-form strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler with the duo having scored 10 goals between them this season.

Tembo came close to winning the MTN8 last year and he will be eager to keep his hopes of winning his first major trophy as a coach alive by guiding Matsatsantsa to the final.

Match Preview

Sundowns, who are undefeated this season, are coming into the cup clash brimming with confidence having secured a 5-0 victory over Seychelles side Cote d'Or in the Caf clash over the weekend.



They are also enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run at home across all competitions and the last team to defeat the Brazilians at home is SuperSport, who emerged 2-0 winners in a clash in April 2019.

Meanwhile, SuperSport remain undefeated since they lost 2-0 to Sundowns in their opening PSL match of the current 2019/20 campaign.

Matsatsantsa held Cape Town City to a 3-3 stalemate in a league clash over the weekend and they are also undefeated in their last three away matches across all competitions.

In head-to-head stats, SuperSport and Sundowns have clashed 14 times in Cup matches.

Sundowns have recorded eight wins compared to five for Matsatsantsa, while the recent 1-1 stalemate in the MTN8 was their first-ever draw in a Cup competition.