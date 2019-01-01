MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should watch Grobler against SuperSport United – Mnguni

The former Masandawana defender is confident his former team can reach the cup final if they convert their chances

As prepare to meet SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-final match on Sunday, former defender Themba Mnguni believes the Brazilians can overcome their neighbours.

Mnguni has pinned his hopes on the depth and quality of the squad that coach Pitso Mosimane has at his disposal.

However, he has warned the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to guard against in-form striker Bradley Grobler.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough game precisely because coach Kaitano Tembo is doing well with his team and he is winning games – I am sure he has a plan,” Mnguni told Goal.

“However, we have to say he will be a facing tough Sundowns team that has variety in terms of players and squad rotation.

"We also have to take into consideration the fact that Grobler is doing wonders for them. He is on form, scoring goals and keeps the team in the game. It will be very detrimental to undermine them because they are not a small team."

With coach Mosimane yet to lift the MTN8 trophy since taking charge of the Brazilians in 2012, Mnguni believes his former club needs the cup more than any side in the PSL.

“In my understanding, I think we are the only club that needs the trophy more than any other and that reason should serve as a motivation for the guys," he added.

“Having noted that, we just need to play our game and ensure we keep winning our games, we are fresh from a win and we need to maintain it.

“They are very dangerous and I expect them to come at us. Sundowns just have to ensure Grobler doesn’t get too much space to manoeuvre and find the space to score.

“He is very deadly whether it’s a long-range or short-range shot, he is one of the strikers that are on form in the league so far and I hope the team has studied his moves very well.

“To add on that, it’s not only about him, but the likes of [Teboho] Mokoena, [Sipho] Mbule, and [Thamsanqa] Gabuza can hurt us because they are slowly beginning to prove their worth and are a threat on any given day."

The former Bafana Bafana defender has also touched on their midweek results, where his former team beat Bloemfontein whilst Amatsantsantsa overcame in their midweek games.

“I think the games will have an impact on this one because both teams will want to keep their winning run. These are motivating wins in the league ahead of a game such as this one. For Sundowns, it comes as a morale booster because the guys have not been winning since beating SuperSport,” continued the 45-year-old.

“Tembo has also done well in the league, they are unbeaten in four games [across all competitions] and that speaks volumes. They are motivated and there is a chance for them to win this one, but I just trust the boys will come up with a plan.

“My advice is that the boys must create chances and convert because my concern is to be sluggish in front of the net after doing well to create chances."