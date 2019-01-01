MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should have finished the game against SuperSport United - Mosimane

The two coaches have shared their impressions following their 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon

Despite not being happy with how they played against SuperSport United, coach Pitso Mosimane believes they have a chance to finish the job in the MTN8 semi-final second leg.

The Brazilians now enjoy an away goal advantage after their 1-1 draw against Amatsantsantsa and ‘Jingles’ praised his men for dealing with their neighbours when it comes to set-pieces.

On the other hand, his counterpart Kaitano Tembo lamented their inability to remain switched on during critical phases of the match.

“They are an awkward team, they have gladiators when the ball is up in the air. So, we dealt with that which is their strengths, the set pieces are their strengths,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Their strength comes from crossing the ball, they don’t play inter-play but they usually take it to the sides nearly like and put into the box.

“They are right to do that because they have Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Evans Rusike…if we had such players, perhaps we would also play that way.

“But I have Sphelele Mkhulise, you know the height, Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe…I don’t have those players and we must play to our strengths as well."

Speaking about the game and his tactical planning, Mosimane lamented the fact they could not settle down in the encounter.

“We didn’t have time to settle that well, to be honest, we could play because it was all up, credit to them they did well, scary as well but we also missed,” he added.

“I mean the ball that Sibusiso Vilakazi missed, in the first minute is unbelievable..we should have scored two goals and finish it. We have to come back here but we also have the match away, but as long as we are still in the three competitions - what more do you want.

“We are in Caf and we are in charge, at this point in the MTN8 we are in charge and things are good because we have an away goal."

Tembo also rued their missed chances but was delighted with how they applied themselves in the clash.

“We had the chances to win the game, first half we dominated and I was a little bit disappointed with the goal we conceded because soon after scoring, it's a critical phase and we went to sleep and they got an equalizer,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“We were supposed to be focused but other than that, we played a good game, created chances to win and we were unfortunate.

“But there’s still another game, another 90 minutes and it’s not over yet. We are improving game by game compared to the first game.

“We are picking up gradually which is important for us and it is hectic for us going to the break and I am happy with the progress."