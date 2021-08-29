MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should 'dominate to kill and not create competition’ - Mokwena

Masandawana went for a second successive match without registering victory but one of their tacticians is refusing to press the panic button

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena believes they learnt a vital lesson from Saturday’s 1-1 MTN8 semi-final, first-leg draw against Golden Arrows which gave them “very good signs” of progress despite struggling to break down their opponents.

It was another uninspiring display by the Tshwane giants who were in control of the game for the better part of the contest but could not score more goals.

Having been criticised in their previous three games for a slow start to the season, Mokwena insisted they learnt not to allow their opponents to challenge them.

“It’s still work in progress but very good signs. Having 93 percent ball possession I don’t know what the feeling is,” Mokwena told Sundowns’ media.

“The feeling is slight happiness in relation to seeing the signs and the light at the end of the tunnel that even when we were one-nil down we never reverted to a personality of a team that we don’t know.

“We still tried to play and try to keep our identity as well as to knock and push. We managed to push them to the backfoot and we deserved the goal but maybe with 93 percent, you need a little bit more than just to score one goal that is the biggest take from today’s match.

"Dominate, but dominate to kill and not to create competition.”

Sundowns will welcome Arrows for the second leg of this semi-final on September 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

But for now, they switch focus to the Premier Soccer League campaign as they host Kaizer Chiefs on September 12 after the international break.

They also have a visit to Orlando Pirates slated three days before they host Arrows.

“We are hoping for more but at this moment it is about keeping our feet on the ground. We are happy with where we are,” added Mokwena

“Even where we are speaks to a lot of work that needs to be done. When there is a lot of work to do, it’s good for us because it doesn’t create any room for complacency. That is what we need after a very difficult season where we only lost one match in the domestic league.

“We know how difficult this season is going to be and already, the signs are there and that is why we have to be very systematic. We have to make sure that we are working towards building a very strong side because everybody wants to beat us.

“So it’s important that we trust the process and move in a systematic way which allows us to have confidence in our ideas and game model of how we want to play.”

When they resume their league campaign after the international break, Sundowns will hope to welcome back from injuries star midfielder Themba Zwane as well as defenders Mosa Lebusa and Khuliso Mudau.