MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mweene reveals argument with Kaizer Chiefs' Khune over Lakay penalty

The Zambian said he maintained the Amakhosi star cleared the ball after it had crossed the line already

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has revealed a little argument he had with his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Itumeleng Khune over Lyle Lakay's penalty at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Khune stopped Lakay's penalty, but the ball seemed to have bounced over the line before the goalkeeper hurriedly cleared it. Mweene, who was Sundowns' hero as he saved four Chiefs spot-kicks during the shoot-out, said he told the Amakhosi goalkeeper the ball crossed the line before he cleared.

What was said

"No, he took it from the net, I was even telling him, 'Wait until you watch [the replay], then you'll see what I am talking about, because he put his hand inside the net, not on the line, no," Mweene told SuperSport TV.

The Zambian also explained why they struggled, especially in defence, allowing the Glamour Boys to fight back and ensured the game was decided from the spot after a 2-2 draw at full-time and in extra time.

"Look, I think it was a very tight game. We scored two and I think we could have done better when it comes to defending. But that did not bring us down, as we kept pushing," the experienced star said.

"You know, it was the first game of the season and we were not going to be perfect in everything. You could see that it was taking a toll on us, but we kept pushing, knowing that at the end of the day, if we did not score, let us try in penalties.

"Thanks to God that I had to save four penalties. Otherwise, it [trophy] is something that we have been looking at since I have been at Sundowns and it is either we have gone out in the first round or the second round.

"Well done to the guys, I know it was not easy, Chiefs are not an easy team and now we soldier on."

Mweene was hesitant to reveal what helped him stop the four penalties in Pretoria: "It is my secret," he continued.

"I was relaxed as it is one of the things that I am used to doing at training. There were a lot of new players, and so some of us had to take charge and take the pressure off the new and young ones."

Sundowns will face Golden Arrows in the semi-final.