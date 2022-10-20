MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi hints at unleashing ‘big surprise’ Shalulile against Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they could field Peter Shalulile against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Striker Shalulile is injured as first divulged by co-coach Rhulani Mokwena and that saw the Namibian missing Sundowns last three games. Masandawana now face a big fixture as they clash with Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals, second leg match at Peter Mokaba Stadium. While there are doubts over the availability of Shalulile, Mngqithi is not completely ruling out the striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: “To be honest I would not want to talk much about our players in our camp,” Mngqithi told the media.

“But the truth is the biggest thing I’m happy about is that we tried to see how the team can perform without Peter in the last three matches. And in those matches, we scored 16 goals. For us, that is very important. As to whether he [Shalulile] will be part of this one I cannot be sure. We did rest him over the past two or three matches because we also want to have him as fresh as possible.

“Probably he might come in as a big surprise for this match. At this stage, it is very difficult to say whether he is in or out because the specialists have to give a call in that space. But his condition is still okay in terms of physicality, so we just have to wait and see what comes out from the specialists.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shalulile has been consistent in recent seasons and remains Sundowns' top striker. He has scored six Premier Soccer League goals in nine games but is yet to find the target in two MTN8 fixtures. While the 28-year-old remains Masandawana’s top marksman, they have managed to score big in their last three games without Shalulile. But they could need him against a more competitive Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHALULILE? The Brazilians continue to monitor the Namibia international ahead of facing Pirates. He is left with one full day to be assessed if he can be fit for the Buccaneers.