MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns captain Kekana aware of SuperSport United threat

The accomplished central midfielder is keen to lead the Brazilians to a victory over a dangerous Matsatsantsa side this weekend

captain Hlompho Kekana claims they have identified SuperSport United's strengths ahead of their Tshwane Derby clash.

SuperSport are set to host Sundowns in the 2019 MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Kekana is aware of Matsatsantsa's in-form strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler, but the experienced midfielder he is confident they will secure an away win

"In our minds, we know very well what is expected from us. We know what we have to do in order to win the match on Sunday," Kekana told the media.

"We know their strengths. We know Gabuza and Grobler are on top form at the moment. They are scoring goals."

Gabuza and Grobler have scored six goals between them since SuperSport were defeated 2-0 by Sundowns in their opening 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) match earlier this month.

Kekana believes if they play their usual game they can overcome their rivals and put themselves in the driving seat in the tie.

"But it's a two-legged match. So, we just have to play our normal game and not forget that we still have a second leg," he continued.

Kekana's powerful shooting ability continues to cause havoc for teams in the country, having already netted a wonderful goal from range against last week.

The 34-year-old player insisted there is nothing special he does behind closed doors when asked about the secret behind his striking ability.

"There is nothing special really I do behind the closed door," the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award nominee added,

"I know I am not better than my teammates and as a result, I need to give more. That's all."

Sundowns will host SuperSport at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the second-leg clash on Wednesday, September 18.