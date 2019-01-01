MTN8: Losing four cup finals with Orlando Pirates still hurts - Highlands Park’s Ndoro

The veteran Lions of the North striker wants to help the youngsters in the side taste the feeling of lifting a major trophy

striker Tendai Ndoro has revealed how losing four cup finals whilst on the books of still haunts him and wants the Lions of the North to lift this year’s MTN8 title.

The Zimbabwean forward is set to lead the attacking lines for the Tembisa-based club as they meet SuperSport United in the final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, saying that winning it will help the youngsters in the side.

On the other hand, the former Mpumalanga Black Aces hitman has urged his teammates to win the trophy for veteran midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, whom he says is still humble despite his decorated career.

“This game is really important to Highlands Park, it is our first final in many years. The youngsters have proven that they can do well and I hope that the gods of football can smile for them so they can win their first top-flight silverware with the club,” Ndoro told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“We really want the youngsters to know how it feels like to win something with the club and to have extra cash for December."

Ndoro singled out teammate Siphiwe Mahlangu, whom he described as one of the most improved and outstanding players in coach Owen Da Gama’s stable whilst praising his contribution thus far.

“Imagine from playing in the NFD (National First Division) and going to play in the MTN8 final, it is something great for the youngsters, especially for players like Siphiwe Mahlangu, he has been outstanding from last season,” he added.

“He has proven himself in the top flight and I hope that the national teams are watching him because he is a special boy. He is learning and he is humble and not big-headed although he is playing ahead of senior players like Reneilwe Letsholonyane, he is still humble.

“I wish the team can do it for him. What I want is for him to have this trophy…he has been outstanding for me.”

Moreover, the 34-year-old striker has also shared the pain of missing out on winning a gold medal on four occasions with the Buccaneers.

“I have played about seven finals and I lost four finals with Orlando Pirates. It hurts to lose and seeing other guys win and celebrate with their families and we are just watching them and folding our hands,” he continued.

“It is painful and it is not a good feeling. The youngsters must know how it is to win in such a big event."